Spartanburg City leaders look at new towing ordinance

Margaret Dawkins has lived in Spartanburg for years. She almost always parks in the same spot, but Wednesday around 6 a.m. she woke up to something unexpected at her apartment complex.

"I was in the bed sleeping,” explained Dawkins, “I got a call telling me my car was being towed."

Dawkins says she didn’t understand why her car was towed, when she went to try and pick it up, she says the price was more than she could afford.

It’s scenarios like Dawkins’ that have Spartanburg City Council members looking at a new ordinance for towing in privately owned properties like an apartment complex.

Right now there are no regulations in Spartanburg. Companies could technically charge as little or as much as they would like to customers.

If the ordinance passes, the maximum price for towing a vehicle under 26,000 lbs would be $100 and over that would be $400. Some owners support that level playing field.

"Most definitely because I hear some people here are really ripping people off and I don't like to see that,” explained David Morehead.

Others say it does more harm than good, like Christopher Cole who says he charges $250 for the tow and $35 a day for storage which was about normal range with other businesses we spoke with Monday. He said $100 would not be enough to operate his business.

Many tow truck companies say the situations at private commercial properties can be more dangerous. Also, additional costs and paperwork mean higher costs for them.

Dawkins hopes the ordinance passes because it might allow people on a fixed income like hers to get their car back and keep some businesses honest in her opinion.

