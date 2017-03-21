Clemson rehab house offers safe place for students recovering from addiction

From the outside, it may look like normal house, but on the inside, it's anything but ordinary.

"What we're here to do is to help a huge need," said Craig Ciriaco, founder of Solutions Recovery Center and Clemson Lighthouse.

Craig Ciriaco founded Solutions Recovery Center in Greenville 10 years ago. Ciriaco says he has treated many Clemson students battling addiction over the years.

However, after completing the treatment program, students would return to campus with the temptation still there.

"We've gotten a lot of those guys and I said we should do something for the Clemson students that are struggling with their academics and struggling with this disease," said Ciriaco.

Ciriaco founded Clemson Lighthouse as a safe place for students recovering from addiction to live.

"We reached out to Clemson University and they had open arms for us," said Ciriaco.

The program's Executive Director says it's something that is needed on all college campuses.

"I believe that it's a need in general. It's not just Clemson. You'll see that the opioid epidemic, alcohol abuse and misuse is going on throughout the country," said Tarell Rogers, Executive Director of Solutions Recovery Center.

The program currently houses a handful of students, but their founder says they plan on expanding soon.

"I love to see lives transform. This is my ministry. This is what we do," said Ciriaco.

