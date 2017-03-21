Greenville Co. Schools hosts job fair Tuesday

Greenville County Schools is looking to hire bus aides, custodians, and food service operators during a job fair Tuesday evening.

The job fair will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. at Armstrong Elementary School, located at 8601 White Horse Road.

Bus drivers start at $13.91 per hour and bus aides start at $9.92 per hour. The custodian and food service positions start at $10.24 per hour. The school district said training will be provided for all position.

Employees who more 30 or more hours a week will receive benefits such as health and dental insurance, retirement, sick leave, and free life insurance.

Officials said job-seekers can apply online at the job fair.

Job-seekers can also get additional information about open positions by calling Greenville County Schools’ INFOLine at 864-355-3100.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.