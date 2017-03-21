Wofford football team leads bone marrow registration drive - FOX Carolina 21

Wofford football team leads bone marrow registration drive

SPARTANBURG, SC

The Wofford College football team will host a bone marrow registration drive Tuesday as part of the "Get in the Game, Save a Life" initiative, according to a news release from the college.

The drive will be held on Tuesday, March 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Campus Life Building.

During the event, Wofford said football players will recruit people to take a cheek swab test and register as potential bone marrow donors on the registry.

The college said a similar drive held in 2016 resulted in senior quarterback David Howerton becoming a match to a person in need and donating.

More than 50 college football programs are participating in the "Get in the Game, Save a Life" initiative launched by the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation. Talley is the head football coach at Villanova University.

