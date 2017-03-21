March for Meals set for Tuesday at Anderson Mall - FOX Carolina 21

March for Meals set for Tuesday at Anderson Mall

Posted: Updated:
Anderson Mall (FOX Carolina/ File) Anderson Mall (FOX Carolina/ File)
ANDERSON, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Meals on Wheels America will lead the March for Meals  Tuesday at the Anderson Mall.

The annual march is a community event in support of Meals on Wheels-Anderson.

The walk will begin at the mall’s main entrance between Murasaki and Chico's at 9 a.m.

Marchers will make a lap around the mall to generate public awareness for senior hunger and isolation.

According to a news release, March for Meals is a national campaign by Meals on Wheels America “to raise awareness of senior hunger and to encourage action within the local community.”

