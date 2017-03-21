Upstate anti-violence group holds fundraiser for wounded deputy - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate anti-violence group holds fundraiser for wounded deputy Dave Dempsey

Dempsey released from the hospital (Courtesy: Amy Dempsey) Dempsey released from the hospital (Courtesy: Amy Dempsey)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

An Upstate anti-violence group is holding a fundraiser lunch to benefit wounded Greenville County deputy Dave Dempsey.

Jack Logan said his group, Put Down the Guns Now Young People, will hold the fundraiser at Bikas Restaurant, located at 598 Pendleton Street in Greenville, on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to noon.

Dempsey was shot in the head while responding to a burglary in December 2015 and still has a long road to recovery.

Logan said donations can also be made at the Bikas location on West Blue Ridge Drive.

Logan said all funds raised will go to the Dempsey family to cover the lingering medical expenses and needs.

PREVIOUSLY: Dave Dempsey home from hospital after seizures

