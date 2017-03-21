Police: Duo arrested in fake ticket scheme for NCAA tournament games in Greenville

Two people were arrested after Greenville police said they sold fraudulent tickets to the NCAA basketball tournament on Sunday.

Police said they were called to Steak N Shake Congaree Road after a victim purchased the tickets, which had been advertised on Craigslist.

Police said the identified 2 suspects, Malik Barnes, 21, from Bronx, NY, and Ashley Smith, who had driver’s licenses from both Georgia and New York.

According to investigative reports, Barnes was advertising NCAA tickets for sale for $125 each on the classifieds website.

Police said Barnes made a deal to sell four tickets to the victim for $400 and the victim called officers after realizing he’d been swindled.

Police caught up with the suspects at the restaurant, both of whom had several hundred dollars in cash in their possession as well as marijuana, per investigative reports.

The victim did not wish to press charges if his money was returned and police said Barnes agreed and handed over $400 to the victim. The rest of the money was forfeited as evidence.

Police said Barnes was charged with forgery and Smith with accessory after the fact to a felony

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.