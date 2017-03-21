Ackerson-Stevens lumber company announces expansion, new jobs at Greenwood Co. plant

Ackerson-Stevens Inc., a lumber company that manufactures decking, moldings and flooring accessories, is expanding its Greenwood County plant and create 15 new jobs as part of a $490,000 investment.

ASI was established in 1989 and, in addition to flooring and decking materials, imports and distributes hardwood, landing treads, paneling, siding, flooring and rough lumber, per a news release.

A new 30,000 square-foot building will be built next to the existing ASI facility, located at One Quality Way in Ware Shoals.

The expansion is expected to be complete by the second quarter of 2018, and hiring for the new positions is already underway. Interested applicants should contact the company at bjsmith@asihardwood.com.

