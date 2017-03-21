Newberry Co. introduces Smart911 new program for facilities to assist first responders

The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is introducing a new Smart911 tool for all businesses, churches, and other facilities to assist first responders in an emergency.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, this feature, called Rave Facility, allows business owners, churches and others who are responsible for a facility to go online and enter the information about their facility. They can list who the contact person(s) is for that facility, upload floor plans, a list locations of fire extinguishers, locations of AED devices, and even list utility locations for that facility.

“This is the cutting-edge technology,” said Sheriff Foster “We want to be proactive in our approach to serving our citizens through empowering them to give us the best information to best respond when they need emergency services. “

People will then be asked to draw a geo fence around the facility. Once this is done, any 911 call from that facility, whether from a land line listed for that facility or from a cell phone, will bring up the profile for that facility.

As long as the 911 call comes from a phone registered for that facility or from a cell phone inside of the assigned geo fence, the profile will appear. The program has also an option for facilities with more than one building to create geo fences for each building so that the call would designate which building at the facility the call originated from.

There is no fee for this service and this service works regardless of whether the caller has registered their individual phone for Smart911 or not.

All facilities must be approved by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office before becoming active. People responsible for the facility will receive a call from someone at the Sheriff’s Office verifying the information to prevent any misuse of this system.

