US Forest Service lands closed in McDowell Co. as firefighters battle White Creek Fire

Firefighters with the US Forest service said Monday the White Creek Fire burning in Pisgah National Forest had burned 1,365 acres and was only 20 percent contained.

The fire was initially reported on March 16 and is burning near Shortoff Mountain at the south end of Linville Gorge on the Grandfather Ranger District of Pisgah National Forest.

Firefighters are digging firelines and conducting burnout operations in hopes of reducing fuel and preventing the fire from spreading.

Officials fear winds from storms expected to push in the area Tuesday could fuel the flames.

The smoke may impact areas around Lake James, Nebo, and Morganton in areas along Highway 181 and 126.

All US Forest Service lands east of State Road 1238 (Old NC 105 / Kistler Memorial Highway), south of Conley Cove Trail (Tr #229), south of Table Rock Picnic Area, west of Back Irish Creek Forest Service Road 118 (Blue Gravel Road) and Roses Creek Forest Service Road #99, and north of Highway 126 are closed, as are trails in that area.

