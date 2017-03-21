Deputies: Man arrested after multi-county chase in stolen car

A man faces multiple charges after the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office said he led them on a chase in a stolen car.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Cliffside Community in regards of a car that was reported stolen on Mar. 19 from the Forest City area.

Deputies said they spotted the vehicle traveling South on US 221A. They said they pulled behind the vehicle, attempting to initiate a traffic stop. However, the vehicle refused to stop, which led deputies on a vehicle pursuit into Cleveland County.

Deputies said the vehicle turned into the driveway of a substation owned by Duke Energy, crashed through two gates and entered the restricted substation area. The vehicle became immobile due to the damage, the driver exited the vehicle and ran from deputies on foot.

Deputies from the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office along with deputies from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and the driver was taken into custody.

Cristopher Allen Fletcher Walker was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle., felony flee to elude, passing a stopped school bus, driving while license revoked, resisting a public officer, reckless driving to endanger. In addition, Walker had several warrants out for his arrest at the time of this incident.

Walker is being held at the Rutherford County Detention Center on a $95,000 secured bond.

