Greenville Co. Animal Care needs peanut butter, canned dog food

Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for donations (Source: Facebook) Greenville Co. Animal Care asks for donations (Source: Facebook)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville County Animal Care is asking for donations to help feed homeless dogs.

The shelter posted on social media Tuesday and said they are currently out of pâté-style dog food and peanut butter. The peanut butter is used for KONG-brand dog toys.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 328 Furman Hall Road in Greenville.

Click here for more ways to donate.

