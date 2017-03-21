Greenville Co. Animal Care needs peanut butter, canned dog food

Greenville County Animal Care is asking for donations to help feed homeless dogs.

The shelter posted on social media Tuesday and said they are currently out of pâté-style dog food and peanut butter. The peanut butter is used for KONG-brand dog toys.

Donations can be dropped off at the shelter at 328 Furman Hall Road in Greenville.

Click here for more ways to donate.

