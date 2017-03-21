Deputies: Woman found passed out in car with 3-year-old unrestrained in back seat

Deputies said a woman was arrested after she was found passed out in car on Highway 357 in Lyman on Sunday with her young child in the backseat.

Deputies arrived and met with the person who called 911. The caller told deputies he had found the woman slumped over the steering wheel and couldn’t wake her.

Deputies said Brandi Brigman was the driver.

A 3-year-old child was sitting in the back seat unrestrained surrounded by clutter. Deputies said there was no room for the child to buckled into the vehicle.

After deputies woke Brigman, she reportedly told deputies she had driven to the store to purchase an alcoholic beverage.

Deputies found a bag containing a crystalline substance in her jacket pocket, which Brigman admitted was meth.

A bag containing needles, a pipe, and other drug paraphernalia was also found in the car.

Brigman consented to take a field sobriety test and deputies said she was unable to pass.

Brigman was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, child endangerment, driving under suspension, and operating an uninsured vehicle.

Deputies said the child was released into a family member’s custody.

