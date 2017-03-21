Police: Hillcrest High student hospitalized, another arrested after eating marijuana-laced gummy bears

A Hillcrest High School student was arrested after Simpsonville police said the teen distributed gummy bears laced with THC to other kids at the school Tuesday.

Police said the 15-year-old gave the gummy bears to three other students and also consumed some of the candy. One student was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police said that student’s condition was unknown.

The 15-year-old student was charged with distributing marijuana, police said. THC is the main psychoactive component in marijuana.

A district spokesperson confirmed the four students connected to the incident were suspended and are facing recommendation for expulsion. The principal of Hillcrest High School sent a message to parents regarding the incident and urging them to talk to students about not accepting candy or other items in unlabeled wrappers.

Students are asked to report an suspicious activity to the school resource officer or administrators.

The investigation has been turned over to police, who said it is active and ongoing.

