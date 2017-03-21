Easley officers asking for help locating woman who stole wallet with $2K in it

The woman facing the camera is the suspect (Source: Easley Police Dept.)

The Easley Police Department is seeking help from the public in identifying a woman who stole a wallet with $2,000 in it.

The theft reportedly occurred at Belk in Easley on Mar. 9. The victim, who reached out to FOX Carolina, said the woman stole the wallet in front of her children.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked by the Easley Police Department to contact them at 864-859-4025.

