Cooler and clearer second half of the week

The storms are out, and the sunshine is in! Cooler air will build over the next 24 hours, so prepare to bring back your jackets.

Sun and clouds today bring seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s Upstate, and upper 50s in western NC. A strong breeze will build in from the north, keeping a slight chill in the air when you're not in direct sunshine.

Colder conditions move in tonight, ending up in the upper 30s Upstate and close to freezing in the mountains. McDowell County in NC is under a Freeze Warning (protect crops and outdoor plants) from midnight until 9am Thursday.

Thursday afternoon stays cooler than average, with highs only reaching the low to mid-50s.

Temps warm back up toward the weekend, with a chance for showers late Saturday, then possible a few t-storms on Sunday.

If you want to see more on last night's storms, check out our slideshow of the hail below!

