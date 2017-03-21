GRAPHIC: Adoptive family needed for Upstate dog recovering from horrific abuse

Xena has beaten the odds and recovered from horrific injuries, but now she needs to find her forever family.

In June 2016, officials said Xena was found wandering in a residential yard in Abbeville County. She was believed to have been tethered, resulting in a collar so tight around her neck it caused the skin to grow around it.

In addition to extreme tissue damage from the embedded collar, she was suffering from neck wounds, maggot, hookworm and flea infestations, anemia and an eye infection.

A veterinarian described Xena's condition as the worst case of animal abuse he had ever seen.

Xena is a survivor, though, and has recovered from the disturbing injuries. Snuggle Inn Doggie Resort, where she is being fostered in Anderson County, said now she just needs a loving home. The organization shared video of Xena's amazing recovery, now waiting for adoption.

She is approximately two years old, fully vaccinated, microchipped and said to get along well with other dogs. Her adoption fee is $150.

The organization said is to be strictly an indoor dog and a fenced yard is preferred.

To apply, click here to complete an adoption application and then e-mail to Kelley Blair. Anyone interested in meeting Xena is asked to e-mail Cindy Martino with Snuggle Inn Doggie Resort.

