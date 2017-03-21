Donation helps Greenville Co. Sheriff's Office buy new water rescue boat

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office announced they received a dive team rescue boat from a donation provided by Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

The foundations partners with first responders and communities throughout the country. According to the Firehouse website, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has donated over $20 million to hometown heroes and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office/Office of Emergency Management is the newest proud recipient of this grant.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the new rescue boat will immediately assist the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office Technical Rescue and Recovery Team in giving more effective service for all water emergencies including flood, rescue and recovery operations.

The rescue boat will also support the Greenville County Emergency Response Team/Rescue Division with their water rescue and recovery operations, providing mutual aid for surrounding counties.

