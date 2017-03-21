Greenwood applies to become Bee City USA affiliate

The City of Greenwood is making a commitment to the well-being of some of its smallest but most important residents.

Bees play a vital role in food production since pollinators are responsible for one in every three bites humans eat, according to Bee City USA. That is why the non-profit organization is committed to helping sustain and conserve the world's pollinators.

Bee City said honey bees are declining at a yearly rate of 44 percent or more and their disappearance has many concerned.

To protect pollinators, communities that join Bee City help raise awareness and protect the habitats of these important creatures.

When approved, Greenwood will be the second community in South Carolina to join Bee City USA after Lake City in Florence County.

In a resolution from Greenwood officials, the city pledges to provide pollinator-friendly habitats, spread the word about the importance of pollinators and partner with the Lakelands Beekeeper Association and Lakelands Master Gardners.

For Greenwood, pollinators are particularly important as they host the 50th annual South Carolina Festival of Flowers in June. The month-long event will feature "living" topiaries, arts and crafts show, performances and vendors all celebrating the state's blooms.

