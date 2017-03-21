Three Upstate schools win 2017 Palmetto's Finest School Awards

The SC Association of School Administrators (SCASA) announced on Tuesday the winners of the 2017 Palmetto’s Finest School competition, and three out of five are from the Upstate!

A total of nine South Carolina schools were named finalists for the 2017 Palmetto’s Finest Schools Awards after extensive evaluations by educators and previous Palmetto’s Finest winners.

The three Upstate winners of the Palmetto’s Finest Schools Awards 2016-2017 are:

Monarch Elementary School – Greenville

Seneca Senior High School – Seneca

Campobello-Gramling School – Campobello

The schools were chosen based on elements such as students’ achievement, instructional programs, professional learning communities and school culture. Congratulations to the winners!

PREVIOUS STORY: Four Upstate schools named 2017 Palmetto's Finest finalists.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.