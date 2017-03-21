Asheville man sentenced in deadly DUI crash

An Asheville man pleaded guilty on Tuesday to involvement in a deadly crash after getting behind the wheel drunk.

Investigators said in November 2016, 16-year-old Aaron Lee Thurman struck and killed a man walking on the shoulder of Interstate 240. Thurman had a blood alcohol content of .18 more than two hours after drinking.

The district attorney described it as "severely impaired driving." The victim who died at the scene was identified as 23-year-old Christian Blade Johnson.

Thurman pleaded guilty to felony death by a motor vehicle, driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.

He was sentenced to an active prison term of 51 to 74 months in North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections and ordered to pay nearly $5,000 in restitution to the victim's family.

