Report: Anderson Co. man shot, stabbed, run over by wife and her family in brutal assault

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office said four people are facing attempted murder charges after a man was attacked on Saturday.

Around 6:15 p.m., deputies were called to a stabbing at a residence on Anthony Drive. According to deputies, a male victim was shot and assaulted by his wife and multiple members of her family.

Kayla Brown is accused of shooting the victim twice before her father, identified as Stanley Vanadore, and her cousin, Brandon Pressley, assaulted him multiple times.

The victim reportedly tried to flee the home and was followed by Brown's mother, Wilbur Lou Vanadore, in her vehicle. Deputies said Vanadore hit the victim with her car and knocked him to the ground before getting out and stabbing him in the back.

Deputies said the victim suffered a stab wound to the right side of his back. He was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Brown, 28, Pressley, 37, Wilbur Vanadore, 50, and Stanley Vanadore, 50, are each charged with attempted murder. Brown and Wilbur Vanadore are also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Pressley was released from the Anderson County Detention Center on bond. The other three suspects remain incarcerated.

