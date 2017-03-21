Chief: Lightning strike likely cause of house fire in Greenville Co.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene of a house fire in Greenville County Tuesday evening that officials believe was started by lightning.

Officials confirm, Lake Cunningham Fire Department and Gowensville Fire Department are on scene of the fire on Glassy Mountain Road.

Chief Bryan Bailey said a homeowner and his three dogs were inside the residence at the time of the fire, but all of them were able to make it out safely.

The chief says the fire took about 15 minutes to get under control and by that time the home had collapsed into the basement.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation but the chief believes it was caused by a lightning strike near the residence.

The initial call came in at 5:49 p.m. No injuries were reported.

