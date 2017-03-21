Deputies: NC man arrested after stabbing Spartanburg woman in face, neck

A man is in custody in North Carolina after an Upstate woman was violently assaulted, police said.

The Tryon Police Department responded to an assault call on Sunday around 9:20 p.m. Police said the victim, a 29-year-old Spartanburg woman, was driving her boyfriend to his home on Peake Street.

A witness said the suspect got out of the car at his home and started talking about the woman, with whom he was reportedly in a relationship, driving him to a job interview.

The suspect then reportedly began stabbing her in the face and neck repeatedly with a knife.

Police said the witness pulled the woman from the car and drove her to the hospital. She was later airlifted to Greenville due to the severity of her injuries.

The suspect was arrested and charged first-degree attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill.

He is currently being held at the Police County Sheriff's Office on a $1 million dollar bond.

The suspect's full name has not yet been released.

