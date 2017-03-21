Flooding, outages, large hail reported in Upstate during severe storms

As a round of severe storms moved through the Carolinas on Tuesday night, the Upstate was hit with hail and flash flooding.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported flooding in the roadway at the following locations:

Gibb Shoals Road near East Suber Road

Locust Hill Road near Dill Road

An official with the Greenville-Spartanburg International Airport confirmed the main road leading to the airport off of Interstate 85 was flooded, and that during the height of the storm, planes could not land or takeoff.

So far, at least a half dozen flights have been delayed departures from GSP, and at least three arriving flights have been diverted.

A large backup was also reported on I-85 northbound during the storms, with traffic congestion between Laurens Road and Duncan. As of 8 p.m., traffic was heavy but moving again.

Hail ranging from pea-size to baseball-size was reported throughout the Upstate with a large amount reported in the Taylors area specifically.

Some residents suffered vehicle damage due to the falling hail.

SLIDESHOW: Hail falls in Upstate on March 21

A few hundred outages were reported in the Carolinas during the storms. As of 8 p.m., 221 customers were without power in Greenville County.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.