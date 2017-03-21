American Airlines now offering 3 non-stop flights from GSP to Ch - FOX Carolina 21

American Airlines now offering 3 non-stop flights from GSP to Chicago

Posted: Updated:
American Airlines. (Source: AP Images) American Airlines. (Source: AP Images)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Great news travelers! American Airlines is offering three non-stop flights per day at the Greenville Spartanburg International Airport.

A GSP spokesperson made the announcement Tuesday that American Airlines will offer the three non-stop flights starting July 5. The flights would travel between GSP and Chicago O’Hare daily.

The new round-trip flights will depart from GSP at 8:10 a.m., 10:05 a.m., 6:20 p.m. They are available for booking now.

