Upstate gym flooded during severe storm - FOX Carolina 21

Upstate gym flooded during severe storm

Carolina Allstars flooding. (March 21, 2017 FOX Carolina) Carolina Allstars flooding. (March 21, 2017 FOX Carolina)
GREER, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Severe weather brought lighting, hail and some flooding to the Upstate.

Carolina Cheer-Dance Training on River Road experienced the flooding Tuesday night. Crews worked for hours to pump water out of the building and clean surfaces.

We are talking with management to see the impact the flooding had on the facility as a whole.

At this time, there is no further information.

