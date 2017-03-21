Upstate gym flooded during severe storm

Authorities are putting out a nationwide search for a serial rapist who is believed to have killed at least 12 people.More >
A 24-year-old Greenville man entered a guilty plea in federal court to numerous crimes connected to a string of armed robberies and carjackings.More >
A West Ashley assisted living facility is being sued after one of its residents was killed by an alligator.More >
Police said carjacking suspects are in custody following a chase.More >
The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting reported early Friday morning, according to dispatch.More >
A group of teens in Tennessee turned the tables on a home invasion suspect when they fought back and pinned him down until police arrived.More >
A woman told deputies God saved her life during a violent beating at the hands of her fiancé in a Spartanburg County home early Thursday morning.More >
An Oklahoma man convicted of molesting his step-niece when she was a little girl is now her next-door neighbor.More >
You can find the fun at Greenville County Animal Care this weekend.More >
Trooper's family takes in orphaned baby deer after crash. (6/22/17)More >
Dozens of Marines and Sailors visited Clemson University at the conclusion of their annual retreat at Lake Keowee.More >
A look back at some of the baby animals born at the Greenville Zoo in recent years.More >
A look at some of the summer flowers blooming in Greenville County.More >
Anderson Regional Joint Water System undergoes testing and treatment. (6/21/17)More >
The Headlock on Hunger Food Drive to benefit Eblen Charities will be held at the Ingles on Tunnel Road in Asheville from 4:30 a.m. to 7 p.m., according to Ingles Supermarkets.More >
Glassdoor released a list of the country's CEOs with the highest approval ratings based on employee feedback.More >
The fire chief said the blast and ensuing blaze destroyed half of the clubhouse late Monday night in Sapphire, NC.More >
Community members gathered for a candlelight vigil in honor of Dillon Spears, a Byrnes High School student who died in a tragic incident on Lake Keowee.More >
The fire caused heavy damage to an apartment building in the Valley Creek community Tuesday morning.More >
