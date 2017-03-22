Rally held for Gamecock basketball teams

Chants of, “Go Gamecocks,” or “U-S-C” could be heard in Columbia Tuesday as fans gathered for a pep rally to support the University of South Carolina’s Basketball teams. It’s a special time for Gamecock basketball fans as both the men’s and women’s team is moving on in their tournaments.

“It’s because we believe because the fans created the belief for the team,” said super fan, Carlton Thompson, “That’s the difference.”

Both teams touched upon the fact that the fans’ support throughout the season has helped get them this far in the year.

“Really helped us out a lot, “said A’ja Wilson, “We really give it all to you guys.”

Sindarius Thornwell added, “Y’all really made a difference!”

The women’s team is off to California where they will play Saturday at 4 PM. The men’s team will head up to New York will they will face off against Baylor Friday at 7:29 PM.

Thompson, known as “Gamecock Jesus,” said the fans have to keep the faith as their team chases their trophies.

“All the way,” predicted Thompson, “But game by game and one at a time.”

