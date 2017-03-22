Rep. Gowdy to hold telephone town hall with Tim Scott on Wednesd - FOX Carolina 21

Rep. Gowdy to hold telephone town hall with Tim Scott on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (FOX Carolina) -

Rep. Trey Gowdy (R, SC) will host a town hall meeting via telephone along with Sen. Tim Scott (R, SC) Wednesday evening.

The conference call will begin at 5:30 p.m. Gowdy’s office said the call is open to everyone living in South Carolina’s fourth district, which includes much of Greenville and Spartanburg counties.
 
People wishing to participate in the telephone town hall are asked to fill out this form.

