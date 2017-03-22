Swain Co. Schools on 2-hour delay Wednesday due to power outages - FOX Carolina 21

BRYSON CITY, NC (FOX Carolina) -

Swain County Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay on Wednesday.

The school district said the delayed start is due to power outages.

Storms Tuesday night left thousands without power in the area.

As of 5 a.m. Wednesday, Duke Energy was reporting 3,032 outages in Swain County. Duke said crews were still assessing damage in the area and did not have an estimated restoration time.

