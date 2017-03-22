Firefighters: Fire rips through fraternity house in Seneca

Firefighters were called to battle a house fire in Seneca Wednesday morning, according to the Oconee County Fire Department.

The fire broke out around midnight at a home on Spring Valley Road.

Firefighters at the scene said the home is used by a fraternity at Clemson University and that people live in the home. The home was unoccupied when the fire broke out because Clemson is on spring break.

No one was hurt in the fire.

No other details were immediately available.

