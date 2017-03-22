Money-management guru Dave Ramsey, author Chris Hogan talk 'Smart Money' in Spartanburg

Nationally known radio host Dave Ramsey and best-selling author Chris Hogan will speak Wednesday evening at the Ramsey Solutions' Smart Money event in Spartanburg.

Ramsey and Hogan will cover a wide array of personal finance topics such as budgeting, paying off debt and saving for retirement.

Ramsey Solutions said Smart Money will help anyone wanting to make the best use of their money now and in the future.

The event will be held at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium, located at 385 North Church Street in Spartanburg, at 6:30 p.m.

Ramsey is a personal money-management expert and host of “The Dace Ramsey Show,” which is broadcast in the Upstate on 106.3 FM.

Hogan is the national best-selling author of “Retire Inspired: It's Not an Age. It's a Financial Number” and host of the Retire Inspired Podcast.

