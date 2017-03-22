SC ComiCon returns to Greenville - FOX Carolina 21

SC ComiCon returns to Greenville

SC ComiCon returns to Greenville this weekend at the TD Convention Center.

The two-day event will feature celebrity guests, comic artists, panel discussions, merchandise, costumed performers, and more.

Celebrity guests include Shannon Purser from Netflix’s hit show Stranger Things; Spencer Wilding, who played Darth Vader in Rogue One; Paul McGillion from Once Upon a Time; and Veronica Taylor, who voiced Ash in the Pokemon cartoon series.

SC ComiCon will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Tickets are $17 for Saturday, $12 for Sunday, and $24 for both days.

Read more and see the full list of artists, events, and vendors here.

