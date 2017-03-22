Got hail damage? Dig out that insurance policy ASAP

When the skies cleared and the sun rose Wednesday morning, many people in the Upstate were surveying the damage. Hail damage.

Storms battered the area Tuesday night, sending a barrage hail crashing into many cars, homes, and businesses.

Hailstones as large as baseballs were reported in some areas, leaving cars dented, roofs damaged, and even some windows shattered.

PHOTOS: Hailstorms batter the Upstate

An auto body repair shop owner in Taylors said anyone who has storm and hail damage should pull those insurance policies out of the drawer and file a claim as soon as possible.

"The first step they need to take is get a claim started with their insurance company,” said Shane Jacks, owner of Dent Pro Upstate. “Most of the time the insurance company is going to get the customer an estimate to start off with, and then they can take it to the repair facility of their choice"

Jacks said hail damage to a vehicle can cost hundreds to even thousands of dollars, but the amount car owners will have to pay out of pocket varies by individual insurance coverages and deductibles.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.