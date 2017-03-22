Power restored at 2 Greenville Co. schools

Two Greenville County schools were operating on generator power because the power is out after Tuesday night’s storms.

Beth Brotherton, a spokesperson for the school district, said Eastside High and Northwood Middle were running on generator power Wednesday.

Brotherton said students would enjoy pizza for lunch due to the power outage.

UPDATE: At 2:20 p.m. the school district announced that power had been restored at the two schools.

Below is a detailed statement later released by the school district:

I can confirm that Eastside High and Northwood Middle School are without power today as a result of the strong storms last night. School is in session and we are making adjustments as needed. Halls and bathrooms at both schools have emergency lighting and most of the classrooms have plenty of natural light. Classes that are too dark have been relocated to the media center or other areas with ample windows. For lunch students will be served pizza brought in from outside. Bottled water is also available throughout the day because water fountains are not working. Lunch schedules and class changes are also being adjusted as needed. Staff members are regularly checking the temperature in the buildings to ensure that the school does not become too warm. We do not expect power to be restored before the end of the school day, but will make adjustments as needed to ensure the safety and comfort of our students and staff.

