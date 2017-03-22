Police ask for help identifying 2 people seen using cards stolen in car break-in

The persons of interest are pictured on the left and the car is on the right (Courtesy: GPD)

Greenville police are asking for help identifying two people accused of using financial cards that were stolen from a vehicle.

Police said the cards were stolen from a car at the Bed, Bath and Beyond on Woodruff Road.

Two people were then seen in surveillance footage at Target on March 13 using the stolen cards.

Police said the car the duo left the store in was also caught on surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify the people are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

