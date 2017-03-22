Police ask for help identifying 2 people seen using cards stolen - FOX Carolina 21

Police ask for help identifying 2 people seen using cards stolen in car break-in

Posted: Updated:
The persons of interest are pictured on the left and the car is on the right (Courtesy: GPD) The persons of interest are pictured on the left and the car is on the right (Courtesy: GPD)
GREENVILLE, SC (FOX Carolina) -

Greenville police are asking for help identifying two people accused of using financial cards that were stolen from a vehicle.

Police said the cards were stolen from a car at the Bed, Bath and Beyond on Woodruff Road.

Two people were then seen in surveillance footage at Target on March 13 using the stolen cards.

Police said the car the duo left the store in was also caught on surveillance camera.

Anyone who can identify the people are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox Carolina

News

Weather

Video

Sports

Entertainment

Station

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WHNS; Greenville, SC. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.