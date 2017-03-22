Deputies: 2 Gaffney men charged in attempted ATV thefts in Union Co.

Deputies said two Gaffney men have been charged in a series of attempted ATV thefts in Union County.

Deputies said they were called to several reports of attempted ATV thefts in the Lockhart area on March 16.

After a joint investigation with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, Union County deputies announced on Wednesday that two suspects had been charged.

Deputies identified the suspects as Troy Tillman Gilreath, 21, of Wilkinsville Highway and David Matthew Upchurch, 26, of McKowns Mountain Road.

Both suspects are charged with grand larceny.

Gilreath is being held in the Union County jail and Upchurch is being held in the Cherokee County jail on additional charges from that county. Deputies said Upchurch will be transferred to Union County after his charges are satisfied in Cherokee County.

This case in still under investigation and deputies said more charges are expected.

PREVIOUSLY: Warrants sought after manhunt in Union Co.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.