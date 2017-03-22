Union Co. sheriff announces numerous drug arrests in 'Operation Spring Clean'

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that “Operation Spring Clean” resulted in the arrests of several drug dealers in the county.

The ongoing drug investigation has been going on for several months and resulted in the drug task force making several arrests based on individual drug buys from informants.

Sheriff David Taylor said the arrests will make a big impact in the fight against drugs in Union County.

Below is a list of suspects charged thus far:

Pamela G. Keisler, 59, City View Circle, Union: Distribution of SCH 2 Drug

Tyrell Orlando Johns, Jr., Gault St., Union: Possession of Marijuana

Nathaniel Edward McAbee, 19, Drugstore Street, Buffalo: Distribution of SCH 2 Drug

Eric Zane Morris, 36, Whitmire Highway, Union: Possession of Meth and Possession of Marijuana

Tammy Ivey Lawson, 32, Whitmire Highway, Union: Possession of Meth

Arsagius Jentrion Workman, 20, Lakeview Heights, Union: 2 counts of Distribution of Marijuana, Distribution of Marijuana within half a mile of a park, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest

Steven James Redmon, 49, Peach Orchard Road, Union: Distribution of Meth and Distribution of Meth within half a mile of a school

Albert Clayton Morris, III, 38, Osborne Street, Union: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number and Possession of Marijuana

Michael Antonio Land, 32, Woodlawn Ave., Union: 3 counts - Possession of Marijuana 2nd Offense

Bonnie L. Barnett-Butler, 47, South Street, Buffalo: Distribution of a SCH II Drug and Distribution of a SCH II drug within half a mile of a park

Gerald Haney, 61, Flat Drive, Buffalo:Distribution of SCH 3 Drug, Distribution of Schedule 4, Distribution of a Schedule 4 within half mile of a Park

Jerry Ray Fox, Jr., Pine Street, Union: Possession of Controlled Substance- 2nd or sub. Offense

Jamie Tyrone Brannon, 39, Woodlawn Ave., Union:Possession of Meth, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Stop for a Blue Light

Amber Dawn Nelson, 28, N. Church Street, Union: Distribution of Marijuana and Distribution of Marijuana within half a mile of a school

Jason Richard Carigan, 34, Flynn Street, Union: Attempt to Possess an Unlawful Substance

Sheriff Taylor said further arrests are pending.

