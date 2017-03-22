Union Co. sheriff announces numerous drug arrests in 'Operation - FOX Carolina 21

Union Co. sheriff announces numerous drug arrests in 'Operation Spring Clean'

UNION, SC (FOX Carolina) -

The Union County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday that “Operation Spring Clean” resulted in the arrests of several drug dealers in the county.

The ongoing drug investigation has been going on for several months and resulted in the drug task force making several arrests based on individual drug buys from informants.

Sheriff David Taylor said the arrests will make a big impact in the fight against drugs in Union County.

Below is a list of suspects charged thus far:

  • Pamela G. Keisler, 59, City View Circle, Union: Distribution of SCH 2 Drug
  • Tyrell Orlando Johns, Jr.,  Gault St., Union: Possession of Marijuana
  • Nathaniel Edward McAbee, 19, Drugstore Street, Buffalo: Distribution of SCH 2 Drug
  • Eric Zane Morris, 36, Whitmire Highway, Union: Possession of Meth and Possession of Marijuana
  • Tammy Ivey Lawson, 32, Whitmire Highway, Union: Possession of Meth
  • Arsagius Jentrion Workman, 20, Lakeview Heights, Union: 2 counts of Distribution of Marijuana, Distribution of Marijuana within half a mile of a park, Possession of Marijuana, Resisting Arrest
  • Steven James Redmon, 49, Peach Orchard Road, Union: Distribution of Meth and Distribution of Meth within half a mile of a school
  • Albert Clayton Morris, III, 38, Osborne Street, Union: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm with Obliterated Serial Number and Possession of Marijuana
  • Michael Antonio Land, 32, Woodlawn Ave., Union: 3 counts - Possession of Marijuana 2nd Offense
  • Bonnie L. Barnett-Butler, 47, South Street, Buffalo: Distribution of a SCH II Drug and Distribution of a SCH II drug within half a mile of a park
  • Gerald Haney, 61, Flat Drive, Buffalo:Distribution of SCH 3 Drug, Distribution of Schedule 4, Distribution of a Schedule 4 within half mile of a Park
  • Jerry Ray Fox, Jr., Pine Street, Union: Possession of Controlled Substance- 2nd or sub. Offense
  • Jamie Tyrone Brannon, 39, Woodlawn Ave., Union:Possession of Meth, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Stop for a Blue Light
  • Amber Dawn Nelson, 28, N. Church Street, Union: Distribution of Marijuana and Distribution of Marijuana within half a mile of a school
  • Jason Richard Carigan, 34, Flynn Street, Union: Attempt to Possess an Unlawful Substance

Sheriff Taylor said further arrests are pending.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

