Rain record set at GSP

March 21st, 2017 brought a variety of weather – a hot afternoon with near record highs, record rainfall, and widespread large hail. Thunderstorms blossomed rapidly by mid-afternoon as the “cap” broke – the “cap” is a layer of warm air off the surface that prevents thunderstorms from developing.

The thunderstorms were very slow-moving once they formed, so heavy rain was clearly an imminent concern. The atmosphere was set up similar to a summer-type day – it was hot in the afternoon and the overall wind profile was weak, suggesting storms would be slow to move overall.

A thunderstorm complex evolved over the GSP Airport and accordingly dropped 3.9” of rain, shattering the old 24-hour rain record of 1.79” set back in 1942. It rained for a total of 6 hours at the airport, but 2.6” of the 3.9” of rain fell in just one hour! In this setup, the ground simply cannot “keep up” in most cases, and flash flooding usually can occur.

The total average precipitation for March at GSP is 4.52”, so approximately 86 to 87 percent of that total fell in just one day. This puts GSP at a 2.81” surplus for the month of March and a 0.74” surplus for the year. Less than 60 miles away, Asheville only registered 0.55” of rain on the same day and is still in a substantial year-to-date (YTD) deficit of -3.93”.

2016 started off on a similar surplus and drought conditions settled in later in the year, so it’s important to remember that one rain event does not mean a drought is not possible later in the year.

