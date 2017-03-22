Lingering power outages in Greenville Co.

Laurens Electric Cooperative was reporting more than 7,500 power outages in Greenville County Wednesday morning and Duke Energy was reporting more than 1,300.

The online outage map showed outage locations in the Mauldin area between Bridges and Woodruff roads.

Another outage was listed in the Devenger Road area near Roper Mountain Road.

Troopers said traffic signals were out at multiple intersections in areas from Pleasantburg Drive to Mauldin.

Troopers said the outage was caused by utility crews doing maintenance work.

Mauldin police said traffic signals were out along Butler Road from Woodruff to an intersection near Mauldin High School. Police officers were out directing traffic.

Troopers said drivers should use the four-way traffic rule at intersections where traffic signals are not working if a law enforcement official or first responder is not directing traffic.

Duke Energy was also reporting more than 1,300 outages in the Taylors area. The outages impacted two schools.

MORE: Today is pizza day at 2 Greenville Co. schools due to power outages

By 2 p.m. Laurens Electric was reporting that all outages had been restored. Duke Energy was still reporting 1,095 outages in the Taylors area.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.