Tryon man faces attempted murder charge after police said he stabbed woman in face, neck

Police in Tryon said a man faces attempted murder charges after a woman was stabbed in the face and neck.

The stabbing happened on March 19 shortly after 9 p.m. in a car as the victim, a 29-year-old Spartanburg woman, was driving Dwayne Forney to his home on Peake Street.

Police said a witness was in the car and saw Forney stab the victim repeatedly in the face and neck with a knife after Forney asked the victim about getting a ride to a job interview.

The witness told police Forney and the victim were in a relationship.

The witness then reportedly moved the victim from the driver’s seat and drove her to St. Luke's Hospital in Columbus, N.C to be treated for very serious stab wounds. The 29-year-old victim was then flown to Memorial Mission Hospital due to the seriousness of the injuries.

Forney was arrested later that night and was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflicting serious injuries.

On Monday, police said the charges were upgraded to attempted first degree murder.

Forney is being held at the Polk County Sheriff's Department under a $1,000,000 bond.

On Wednesday police said the victim was still alive and her health was improving.

