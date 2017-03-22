Annual Cool Hand Luke Poker Run set for April 8 - FOX Carolina 21

Annual Cool Hand Luke Poker Run set for April 8

Harley Davidson of Greenville will host the tenth annual Cool Hand Luke Poker Run  on April 8 to benefit the Western Carolinas Muscular Dystrophy Association.

Organizers said registration will from 10 a.m. to noon at the Harley-Davidson dealership at 30 Chrome Drive. Registration is $25 and the cost to play a second hand is $10. The last bike will head out at noon and return by 3 p.m.

Organizers said all motorcycles welcome.

The fundraiser there will also feature a 50/50 raffle, live music by The Dion Sweatt Band, a silent auction, and food and drinks.

The rider with the best hand will win $3,000.

Organizers said all proceeds will go directly to the Western Carolinas Muscular Dystrophy Association to fund summer camps for children with muscular dystrophy from age 6 to 21.

“Here at Harley-Davidson of Greenville we are making a commitment to the kids suffering from muscular dystrophy to help give them a week of “freedom” at MDA Summer Camp,” stated Marketing Manager, Chesley Campbell. “We have a goal to put a smile on as many children’s faces as possible this summer.”

For more information, visit www.UpstateHarley.com.

