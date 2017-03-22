Lockheed Martin will move production of F-16 fighter jets to Greenville

Lockheed Martin said it is moving the production line for F-16 fighter jets from Texas to Greenville.

Lockheed has had a presence in Greenville for more than three decades and has a manufacturing facility near Donaldson Center.

Officials for the aerospace company said the last F-16 to be produced in Ft. Worth will roll off the line in September and then all equipment and tools will be moved to Greenville over a 2-year period.

Meanwhile, the Ft. Worth facility will be expanded to produce S-35 jets.

Leslie Farmer, a spokesperson for Lockheed Martin, said Greenville’s experienced workforce and South Carolina being a right to work state led to the decision to move production to Greenville.

Farmer said the Greenville plant also has the facilities and infrastructure to support the F-16 operation and will only require an upfit to meet the f-16 requirements.

Lockheed Martin currently employs 500 employees in Greenville. The Greenville operation currently provides maintenance and modification on existing jets, such as the P-3 Orion, C-130 Hercules and C-5M Galaxy. The Greenville site is also home Lockheed's to the Final Assembly and Checkout facility for the T-50A in the U.S. Air Force’s Advanced Pilot Training competition.

Farmer said moving the F-16 production lines to Greenville would create an additional 200 to 250 jobs.

Sen. Lindsey Graham released a statement on Thursday confirming his enthusiasm about the new production line:

South Carolina is a great place to do business. I’m pleased to hear that Lockheed Martin has announced their plans to move future work on the F-16 line to their Greenville facility. For three decades the workers at Lockheed in Greenville have played an important role in strengthening our nation. Whether it was their work for the U.S. government, U.S. military, or American allies, they have taken great pride in helping protect our nation’s security and well-being. Finally, Greenville is a growing, vibrant city, blessed with tremendous leadership. This announcement is yet another feather in their cap and will pay dividends for the city, community, and state in years to come.

