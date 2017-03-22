Hail shatters skylights at Walmart on Pelham Road

The barrage of hailstones during Tuesday evening’s storms shattered skylights at the Walmart on Pelham Road, according to a manager at the store.

The manager said employees took shelter in the stockroom for about five intense moments until the hail storm passed.

Repair crews were out on the roof of the store Wednesday placing tarps over the damaged skylights and checking the roof for any additional damage.

