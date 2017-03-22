Cooler air settles in for Thursday, but it won’t last long. Milder air and another chance for thunderstorms comes this weekend!

We start of cooler this morning with temperatures in the 30s, but with a mostly sunny sky, temperatures should rise into the 50s across the region. Expect temperatures in the upper 50s in the Upstate with some clouds developing through the day, but there is no chance for rain.

Friday will bring back some milder with temps near normal at 64 in the Upstate and 59 in the mountains. This weekend will be even warmer in the 70s for the Upstate and 60s in the mountains with a chance for showers and storms late Saturday and into Sunday.

An unsettled and warm pattern will persist into next week.

Copyright 2017 FOX Carolina (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.