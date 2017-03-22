Greenville man charged with 3 counts of attempted murder after drive-by shooting

A Greenville man has been hit with three attempted murder charges for his involvement in a drive-by shooting last summer.

Deputies said they were dispatched to 740 Old Furnace Road on August 15, 2016 in reference to a disturbance with weapons.

Upon arrival on the scene, deputies said Lauren Troxel told them she had been at a bar with some friends when they all decided to go to another friend's house at the Old Furnace Road location. Troxel told deputies that a vehicle pulled into the home's driveway and dropped off a woman who she did not know. She told deputies she wasn't sure who invited the woman, either.

Troxel then told deputies that the vehicle lingered in the driveway for a few minutes before the homeowner asked the driver of the vehicle to leave. Reports say Troxel told deputies that she and her friends went back inside the residence, and a few minutes later heard what sounded like gunshots coming from outside.

Deputies then spoke with Melody Pyles, the woman dropped off at the Old Furnace Road residence, who told them she'd been dropped off by Derrick Braddock and two of his friends that she did not know. Reports say Pyles was "grossly intoxicated" and unable to provide any further information.

According to reports, Troxel and her other friends inside the residence were all intoxicated, but suspected Braddock was involved in the shooting incident.

Deputies say that while examining the scene, they observed what appeared to be a bullet entry hold in the bumper of Troxel's 2013 Chevrolet Equinox and two gunshot exit holes on top of the rear bumper.

After a thorough investigation of the incident, officials with the Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office charged Derrick Javarius Braddock of Greenville with three counts of murder/attempted murder in connection with the shooting. Arrest warrants stated that Braddock attempted "to cause the death of" victims Melody Pyles, Lauren Troxel and Kelly Massey by shooting at them while driving by Massey's Old Furnace Road residence.

