Rutherford Co. deputies searching for missing 14-year-old boy

Officials with the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office are on the lookout for a missing 14-year-old boy.

Deputies say Wesley Christian Martin was last seen Tuesday around 11 a.m. in the Leon Road area of Ellenboro, N.C.

Martin is described as having strawberry blond hair, hazel eyes, 5'9" tall and weighing 125 lbs.

The teen was last seen wearing a camouflage Under Armour jacket, camouflage hat, a blue long-sleeved t-shirt, a pair of American Eagle blue jeans and a pair of LSW boots.

Anyone with information regarding Martin's whereabouts is asked to contact the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office at (828)286-2911.

