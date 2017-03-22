DA: Minnesota woman pleads guilty to bank fraud in the Upstate

United States Attorney Beth Drake announced Wednesday that a Minnesota woman pleaded guilty in a federal Greenville court to conspiracy to commit bank fraud.

Reports said that on April 29, 2015, 26-year-old Katie Marie Reavely of Minneapolis, M.N. used counterfeit identification at a SunTrust Bank branch in Anderson to withdraw $9,000 in cash and $40,000 in checks made payable to co-conspirators from a bank account that did not belong to her.

Shortly after, reports said the co-conspirators went to other SunTrust Bank branches in the Upstate to attempt to cash the checks.

On May 22, 2015, Reavely attempted to use counterfeit checks at a SunTrust Bank branch in Cedartown, Georgia.

On June 23, 2015, in East Ridge, T.N., she again attempted to withdraw funds from a bank account that did not belong to her using counterfeit identification. There she was apprehended by law enforcement and confessed to attempting to defraud banks on numerous occasions.

Drake said the maximum penalty Reavely could receive is 30 years behind bars and a fine of $1,000,000.

Reavely has not yet been sentenced.

