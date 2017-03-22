Woodmont Middle School to honor Officer Allen Jacobs at baseball game

A Greenville County school will pay respects to fallen Officer Allen Jacobs at a school event today.

Woodmont Middle School plans to honor Jacobs at a baseball game Wednesday night. Sheriff Will Lewis will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

Several waves of law enforcement will be at the game to raise money for the Sheriff's Office Wounded and Recovering (W.A.R.) fund. All proceeds go towards helping law enforcement officers injured in the line of duty and ensure they can pay bills and put food on the table for their families.

The event was organized by Woodmont Middle School SRO Sgt. Brian Osbourne, who is also one of the baseball coaches. The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

