Detectives searching for N.C. woman's vehicle after she was fatally stabbed in Washington, D.C. residence

Detectives with the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch are investigating the fatal stabbing of a North Carolina woman.

Reports say around 4:19 a.m. Tuesday, members of the First District responded to a residence on the 600 block of 14th Street NE after receiving reports of an unconscious person inside. Upon arrival, officials located a woman suffering from multiple stab wounds. D.C. Fire and EMS responded to the scene and determined that the woman was deceased. The victim was then transported from the scene to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The woman has been identified as 34-year-old Corrina Mehiel of Burnsville, North Carolina.

Detectives are seeking public assistance in locating Mehiel's vehicle, described as a blue 2004 4-door Toyota Prius with a Kentucky tag reading, "722RMY." The vehicle is said to have a yellow bumper sticker under the license plate.

The Metropolitan Police Department offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone able to provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects responsible for any homicide committed in D.C. Anyone with information on the case is asked to call police at (202)727-9099. Tips can be submitted anonymously to the departments TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.

